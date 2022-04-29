Versor Investments LP Sells 784 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Versor Investments LP lessened its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

