Versor Investments LP Acquires 543 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cross Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $102.01 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,707 shares of company stock valued at $684,087. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

