Versor Investments LP Has $369,000 Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.