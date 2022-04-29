Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

RPRX stock opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

