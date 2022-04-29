Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29.
Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
