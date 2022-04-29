12,100 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.38 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of -0.42.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.