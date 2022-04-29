Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opthea from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.
Opthea stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Opthea has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $16.23.
About Opthea (Get Rating)
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opthea (OPT)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.