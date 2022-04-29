Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opthea from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Opthea stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Opthea has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

