Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

