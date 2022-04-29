7,742 Shares in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,742 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Sterling Construction by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sterling Construction by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

STRL stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $716.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $401.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

