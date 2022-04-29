Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $48.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $66.06. The company has a market cap of $980.85 million, a P/E ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

