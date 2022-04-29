Bank Hapoalim BM Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,268,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.81. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

