Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $356,000 in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 94.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHNG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.05.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

