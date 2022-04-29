Wedbush Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $97.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

DHI opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

