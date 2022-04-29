Wedbush Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $97.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.
DHI opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.