Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 180.8% in April

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 180.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the period.

