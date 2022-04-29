Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Up 180.8% in April

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 180.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of BSMP opened at $24.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.
