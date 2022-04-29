Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.75. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.97.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.34%. Analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.