D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.74% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

