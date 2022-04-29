D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.74% from the company’s previous close.
DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.
Shares of DHI stock opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
