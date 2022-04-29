Bank of America Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $120.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

GE stock opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

