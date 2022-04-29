NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

NCR stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. NCR has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NCR will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NCR by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in NCR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in NCR by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

