Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BNTC opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($117.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 549.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Benitec Biopharma worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

