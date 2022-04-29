Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Drops By 80.9%

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the March 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,058,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period.

BND opened at $76.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.10 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

