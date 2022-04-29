DA Davidson Lowers Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Price Target to $7.00

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

NYSE DBD opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $333.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.