Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

NYSE RSI opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.03. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. Rush Street Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,527,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.