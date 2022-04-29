CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Down 70.3% in April

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the March 31st total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFIV opened at $9.84 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

