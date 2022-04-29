Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 198.7% in April

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 198.7% from the March 31st total of 984,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,079,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $58.09.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.
