Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 198.7% in April

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 198.7% from the March 31st total of 984,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,079,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 20.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter.

