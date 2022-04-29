Evercore ISI Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,300.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,306.23.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,641.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,770.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.