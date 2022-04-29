International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.13. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Seaways will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in International Seaways by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

