Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $69.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CALX. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

CALX opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Calix by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

