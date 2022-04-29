Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,548 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.