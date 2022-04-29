Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Shares of FRO opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.05. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

