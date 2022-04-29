Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $182.00 at Truist Financial

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PKG. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $165,196,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,412,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

