Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,700.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,500.82 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,524.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,614.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.