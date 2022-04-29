CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSTR. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 288,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,902,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CapStar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.