Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evogene has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 3,062.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 176.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Evogene by 9,496.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

