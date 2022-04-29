Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,300.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,306.23.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,370.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,641.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2,770.87.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 903.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.