Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGLE. StockNews.com cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of EGLE opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth $509,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.2% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 144,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.