American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 39,716 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.52% of Revolve Group worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after buying an additional 89,384 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after buying an additional 811,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,758,000 after buying an additional 281,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,930,000 after buying an additional 52,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.