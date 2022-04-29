American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 8,418 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.25% of Ralph Lauren worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

