American Century Companies Inc. Buys 82,530 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,114 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Glacier Bancorp worth $22,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBCI opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.