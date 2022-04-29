American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Astec Industries worth $22,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

