M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brown & Brown by 75.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 604,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,228,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after acquiring an additional 531,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Shares of BRO opened at $65.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

