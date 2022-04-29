M&T Bank Corp Acquires 386 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 414.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 23.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 52.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $80.35 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $74.17 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

