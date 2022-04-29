MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

MSA opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.55. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.94 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

