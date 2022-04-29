Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 6,661.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 224,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Columbia Sportswear worth $22,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $1,622,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on COLM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.57.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $88.26 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $83.61 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

