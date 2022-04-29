M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -733.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

