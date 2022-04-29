American Century Companies Inc. Buys 99,311 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,311 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hologic worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Hologic stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

