M&T Bank Corp Has $834,000 Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TU. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

