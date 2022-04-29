Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,152,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $123.23 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $120.28 and a one year high of $195.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

