M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,497 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 847,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,768,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 698,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingevity by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NGVT opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

