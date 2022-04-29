Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

