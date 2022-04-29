M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,068 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.09% of TrueBlue worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 953,460 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 285,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 103,279 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBI. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti began coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of TBI opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.49. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

